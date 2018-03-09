SBI Pharma Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Pharma
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|119.44
|-0.66
(-0.55%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs
|1,200,000
|131.80
|11.64
|-4.71
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo...
|1,720,000
|104.66
|9.24
|-1.92
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo...
|1,200,000
|82.55
|7.29
|-14.06
|Strides Shasun
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo...
|1,000,000
|82.29
|7.27
|-16.71
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo...
|300,000
|66.06
|5.83
|4.66
|Natco Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo...
|600,000
|57.70
|5.09
|-24.12
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Cash & Bank Balance
|0.14
|0.02
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|