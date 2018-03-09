Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|77.03
|-0.27
(-0.35%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,191,182
|238.92
|7.94
|2.34
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,812,115
|200.95
|6.67
|9.99
|Axis Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|3,206,084
|190.31
|6.32
|-3.55
|M & M
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|2,290,528
|174.78
|5.81
|3.89
|Hind. Unilever
|Personal Care - Multinational
|845,005
|115.71
|3.84
|0.73
|I O C L
|Refineries
|2,279,308
|95.18
|3.16
|1.49
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|