» Asset Allocation

Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 16.15 -0.05
(-0.31%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Equity 93.69
Foreign Equity 0.99
Net CA & Others 5.31
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,191,182 238.92 7.94 2.34
Kotak Mah. Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,812,115 200.95 6.67 9.99
Axis Bank Banks - Private Sector 3,206,084 190.31 6.32 -3.55
M & M Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2,290,528 174.78 5.81 3.89
Hind. Unilever Personal Care - Multinational 845,005 115.71 3.84 0.73
I O C L Refineries 2,279,308 95.18 3.16 1.49
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 3.14
Auto Ancillaries 0.96
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.55
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.87
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 5.81
Banks - Private Sector 24.64
Banks - Public Sector 2.79
Bearings 1.47

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Aditya Bir. Fas. 1.80
Amara Raja Batt. 0.96
Axis Bank 6.32
B P C L 0.89
Balkrishna Inds 1.42
Bharti Airtel 2.15
Cadila Health. 1.64
CARE Ratings 1.13