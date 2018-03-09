Sahara Midcap Fund (Auto Payout) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Sahara Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|82.29
|0.01
(0.01%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers
|7,000
|0.39
|4.17
|-1.48
|Mold-Tek Pack.
|Plastics Products
|11,200
|0.38
|4.05
|-0.5
|Indraprastha Gas
|Miscellaneous
|12,000
|0.37
|3.90
|-5.83
|Himatsing. Seide
|Textiles - Silk
|10,250
|0.36
|3.84
|-6.93
|Bajaj Fin.
|Finance & Investments
|2,000
|0.33
|3.49
|-1.86
|ITD Cem
|Construction
|18,200
|0.33
|3.49
|-17.02
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|