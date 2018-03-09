JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

SBI Magnum Balanced Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented

NAV 09 Mar 2018 122.63 -0.03
(-0.02%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.06
CBLO 6.16
Certificate of Deposits 0.13
Commercial Paper 4.13
Corporate Debts 8.20
Derivatives 0.05
Equity 68.42
Fixed Deposits 0.52
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 7,000,000 1310.68 6.81 2.34
Bharti Airtel Telecommunications - Service Provider 14,000,000 741.51 3.85 -19.7
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 23,000,000 712.77 3.70 -20.59
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 21,191,780 665.42 3.46 -2.18
Kotak Mah. Bank Banks - Private Sector 5,300,000 535.41 2.78 9.99
Divi's Lab. Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs 4,400,000 483.27 2.51 -4.71
› More
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
L&T Metro Rail 110.31 0.57
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn 107.51 0.56
AU Small Finance 99.72 0.52
Reliance Home 99.49 0.52
HDFC Credila Fin 99.10 0.51
Manappuram Fin. 79.24 0.41
Tata Motors 64.84 0.34
Century Textiles 60.10 0.31
Repco Home Fin 55.16 0.29
Equitas SmallFin 50.34 0.26
Equitas SmallFin 50.21 0.26
Rural Elec.Corp. 40.10 0.21
United Bank (I) 39.11 0.20
National Highway 37.40 0.19
Tata Chemicals 25.71 0.13
INDIAN RAILW.FIN 24.99 0.13
INDIAN RAILW.FIN 24.42 0.13
Forbes & Co 24.17 0.13
L&T Metro Rail 24.15 0.13
Natl. Hous. Bank 21.17 0.11
Janalakshmi Fin. 14.97 0.08
Rural Elec.Corp. 14.66 0.08
H D F C 10.05 0.05
IFCI 10.03 0.05
N A B A R D 9.78 0.05
N A B A R D 8.94 0.05
L&T Metro Rail 5.99 0.03
Power Fin.Corpn. 2.17 0.01
Blue Dart Exp. 1.94 0.01
Power Fin.Corpn. 1.01 0.01
SVL Ltd 105.79 0.55
Pratyash Renewa. 23.66 0.12
Diyesh Power 23.66 0.12
Aashman Energy 23.66 0.12
SEI Baskara Powe 23.66 0.12
SEI Enerstar Ren 23.66 0.12
SEI Mihir Energy 23.66 0.12
Shreyas Renewab. 23.66 0.12
Other Corporate Debts 23.66 0.12
Zuvan Energy 23.66 0.12
Aarish Solar Pow 23.66 0.12
Elena Renewable 23.66 0.12
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cash & Bank Balance 11.34 0.06

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 0.83
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.54
Auto 0.34
Auto Ancillaries 3.73
Banks 1.06
Banks - Private Sector 13.05
Banks - Public Sector 3.70
Castings & Forgings 1.44

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
3M India 1.00
Accelya Kale 0.20
Adani Ports 0.93
Adlabs Entert. 0.06
AIA Engg. 1.44
Ajanta Pharma 1.05
Allcargo Logist. 0.63
Apollo Hospitals 0.49