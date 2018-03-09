SBI Magnum Balanced Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|122.63
|-0.03
(-0.02%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|7,000,000
|1310.68
|6.81
|2.34
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecommunications - Service Provider
|14,000,000
|741.51
|3.85
|-19.7
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|23,000,000
|712.77
|3.70
|-20.59
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|21,191,780
|665.42
|3.46
|-2.18
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|5,300,000
|535.41
|2.78
|9.99
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs
|4,400,000
|483.27
|2.51
|-4.71
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Cash & Bank Balance
|11.34
|0.06
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|