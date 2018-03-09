JUST IN
Reliance Equity Opportunities Fund (B) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 90.56 -0.40
(-0.44%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Cash & Cash Equivalent 0.00
CBLO 0.93
Derivatives 0.07
Equity 96.77
Indian Mutual Funds 0.04
Net CA & Others 1.04
Rights 0.06
Warrants 1.09
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 23,000,700 616.42 6.10 -20.59
Indian Hotels Hotels 37,583,988 515.46 5.10 6.42
Divi's Lab. Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs 4,705,840 482.77 4.78 -4.71
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 3,600,000 474.53 4.70 8.9
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 3,800,247 445.62 4.41 17.28
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 14,000,000 438.55 4.34 -2.18
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 2.12
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.88
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.02
Banks - Private Sector 10.44
Banks - Public Sector 6.10
Castings & Forgings 3.13
Chemicals 3.22
Cigarettes 0.05

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
A B B 1.63
Aditya Bir. Fas. 2.18
Amara Raja Batt. 0.83
Ashoka Buildcon 0.37
Aurobindo Pharma 0.85
Axis Bank 3.30
B P C L 0.85
Bajaj Fin. 0.32