Reliance Equity Opportunities Fund (B) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|90.56
|-0.40
(-0.44%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|23,000,700
|616.42
|6.10
|-20.59
|Indian Hotels
|Hotels
|37,583,988
|515.46
|5.10
|6.42
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs
|4,705,840
|482.77
|4.78
|-4.71
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|3,600,000
|474.53
|4.70
|8.9
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|3,800,247
|445.62
|4.41
|17.28
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|14,000,000
|438.55
|4.34
|-2.18
Sector Allocation
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Top Holdings
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
