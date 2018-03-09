JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Canara Robeco Savings Plus Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Canara Robeco Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 24.22 0.01
(0.04%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 6.35
Certificate of Deposits 20.12
Commercial Paper 21.21
Corporate Debts 42.40
Net CA & Others 1.18
T Bills 8.74
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 25.27 2.95
India Info.Hou. 25.04 2.92
INDIAN RAILW.FIN 24.97 2.92
N A B A R D 25.01 2.92
Capital First 24.81 2.90
Capital First 24.86 2.90
GRUH Finance 24.83 2.90
Sundaram Finance 24.70 2.89
Tata Motors 24.36 2.84
Tata Motors 20.04 2.34
Indiabulls Hous. 18.09 2.11
Indiabulls Hous. 15.04 1.76
E X I M Bank 14.99 1.75
INDIAN RAILW.FIN 14.69 1.72
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 10.05 1.17
Indiabulls Hous. 9.99 1.17
Rural Elec.Corp. 9.79 1.14
Bajaj Fin. 6.44 0.75
Power Fin.Corpn. 5.04 0.59
Rural Elec.Corp. 5.05 0.59
Bajaj Fin. 5.03 0.59
Tata Motors 4.99 0.58

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Auto 5.76
Banks 20.12
Cement 2.91
Finance 52.03
NA 16.27
Pharmaceuticals 2.91