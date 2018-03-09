Canara Robeco Savings Plus Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|24.22
|0.01
(0.04%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|25.27
|2.95
|India Info.Hou.
|25.04
|2.92
|INDIAN RAILW.FIN
|24.97
|2.92
|N A B A R D
|25.01
|2.92
|Capital First
|24.81
|2.90
|Capital First
|24.86
|2.90
|GRUH Finance
|24.83
|2.90
|Sundaram Finance
|24.70
|2.89
|Tata Motors
|24.36
|2.84
|Tata Motors
|20.04
|2.34
|Indiabulls Hous.
|18.09
|2.11
|Indiabulls Hous.
|15.04
|1.76
|E X I M Bank
|14.99
|1.75
|INDIAN RAILW.FIN
|14.69
|1.72
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|10.05
|1.17
|Indiabulls Hous.
|9.99
|1.17
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|9.79
|1.14
|Bajaj Fin.
|6.44
|0.75
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|5.04
|0.59
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|5.05
|0.59
|Bajaj Fin.
|5.03
|0.59
|Tata Motors
|4.99
|0.58
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
