Canara Robeco Emerging Equities (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|91.14
|0.01
(0.01%)
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|3,650,000
|96.74
|2.99
|3.23
|Britannia Inds.
|Food - Processing - MNC
|152,256
|76.04
|2.35
|0.27
|Dabur India
|Personal Care - Indian
|2,325,000
|75.57
|2.34
|-5.96
|Hind. Unilever
|Personal Care - Multinational
|396,000
|52.18
|1.61
|0.73
|Parag Milk Foods
|Food - Processing - Indian
|1,850,881
|51.73
|1.60
|4.19
|Akzo Nobel
|Paints / Varnishes
|167,778
|30.20
|0.93
|-0.63
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
