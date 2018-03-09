JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Canara Robeco Emerging Equities (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Canara Robeco Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 45.57 0.01
(0.02%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 3.73
Equity 96.47
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
ITC Cigarettes 3,650,000 96.74 2.99 3.23
Britannia Inds. Food - Processing - MNC 152,256 76.04 2.35 0.27
Dabur India Personal Care - Indian 2,325,000 75.57 2.34 -5.96
Hind. Unilever Personal Care - Multinational 396,000 52.18 1.61 0.73
Parag Milk Foods Food - Processing - Indian 1,850,881 51.73 1.60 4.19
Akzo Nobel Paints / Varnishes 167,778 30.20 0.93 -0.63
Sector Allocation

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 2.21
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.32
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 2.01
Automobiles - Tractors 0.91
Banks - Private Sector 4.21
Banks - Public Sector 1.12
Bearings 1.76
Castings & Forgings 1.12

Top Holdings

Top Holdings
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
A B B 1.55
Aditya Birla Cap 0.74
Akzo Nobel 0.93
Ashoka Buildcon 1.02
Atul 2.90
Bajaj Auto 2.01
Bajaj Fin. 1.17
Bajaj Finserv 3.83