SBI Magnum Midcap Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 79.12 -0.27
(-0.34%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.02
CBLO 3.73
Derivatives 0.47
Equity 96.31
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Dixon Technolog. Electronics - Consumer 450,000 188.59 4.45 2.4
Carborundum Uni. Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 4,935,010 185.63 4.38 -9.44
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn Finance & Investments 1,332,435 173.16 4.09 13.26
The Ramco Cement Cement - South India 2,028,391 159.35 3.76 5.39
Sheela Foam Textiles - Jute - Yarn / Products 895,487 155.57 3.67 -10.99
Manpasand Bever. Food - Processing - Indian 3,159,092 138.35 3.27 5.54
› More
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cash & Bank Balance 1.02 0.02

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 4.38
Banks - Private Sector 4.77
Bearings 4.83
Cement - North India 0.64
Cement - South India 3.76
Chemicals 2.88
Computers - Software - Medium / Small 3.43
Construction 4.83

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
AU Small Finance 0.35
Bayer Crop Sci. 0.51
Carborundum Uni. 4.38
CARE Ratings 1.10
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn 4.09
Clariant Chemica 1.28
Divi's Lab. 0.99
Dixon Technolog. 4.45