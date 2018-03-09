SBI Magnum Midcap Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|34.11
|-0.12
(-0.35%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Dixon Technolog.
|Electronics - Consumer
|450,000
|188.59
|4.45
|2.4
|Carborundum Uni.
|Abrasives And Grinding Wheels
|4,935,010
|185.63
|4.38
|-9.44
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance & Investments
|1,332,435
|173.16
|4.09
|13.26
|The Ramco Cement
|Cement - South India
|2,028,391
|159.35
|3.76
|5.39
|Sheela Foam
|Textiles - Jute - Yarn / Products
|895,487
|155.57
|3.67
|-10.99
|Manpasand Bever.
|Food - Processing - Indian
|3,159,092
|138.35
|3.27
|5.54
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Cash & Bank Balance
|1.02
|0.02
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|