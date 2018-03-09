HDFC Premier Multi-Cap Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : HDFC Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|53.19
|-0.43
(-0.80%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|161,000
|30.34
|9.69
|2.34
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|239,129
|28.04
|8.96
|17.28
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|208,000
|27.42
|8.76
|8.9
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|830,500
|26.02
|8.31
|-2.18
|K E C Intl.
|Transmisson Line Towers / Equipment
|478,280
|19.86
|6.35
|16.24
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|730,000
|19.56
|6.25
|-20.59
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|