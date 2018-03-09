JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

HDFC Premier Multi-Cap Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : HDFC Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 13.23 -0.11
(-0.82%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 4.55
Equity 94.91
Net CA & Others 0.54
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 161,000 30.34 9.69 2.34
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 239,129 28.04 8.96 17.28
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 208,000 27.42 8.76 8.9
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 830,500 26.02 8.31 -2.18
K E C Intl. Transmisson Line Towers / Equipment 478,280 19.86 6.35 16.24
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 730,000 19.56 6.25 -20.59
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 3.93
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 5.66
Banks - Private Sector 19.69
Banks - Public Sector 7.87
Computers - Software - Large 8.96
Construction 5.56
Electric Equipment 0.93
Electronics - Components 4.06

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Astra Microwave 0.69
Axis Bank 1.69
B P C L 4.13
Bharat Electron 4.06
CG Power & Indu. 0.90
Cipla 2.26
Crompton Gr. Con 0.03
Dilip Buildcon 2.42