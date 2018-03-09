L&T Equity Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|79.81
|-0.32
(-0.40%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|1,106,250
|139.19
|4.96
|8.9
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|737,000
|138.00
|4.91
|2.34
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|719,800
|123.11
|4.38
|8.44
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|723,700
|119.33
|4.25
|5.03
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|4,183,000
|110.12
|3.92
|3.23
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|927,600
|93.71
|3.34
|9.99
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|