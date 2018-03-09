JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

L&T Equity Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 31.83 -0.12
(-0.38%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 0.98
Equity 98.81
Net CA & Others 0.14
Preference Shares 0.07
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 1,106,250 139.19 4.96 8.9
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 737,000 138.00 4.91 2.34
H D F C Finance - Housing 719,800 123.11 4.38 8.44
IndusInd Bank Banks - Private Sector 723,700 119.33 4.25 5.03
ITC Cigarettes 4,183,000 110.12 3.92 3.23
Kotak Mah. Bank Banks - Private Sector 927,600 93.71 3.34 9.99
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.61
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.41
Banks - Private Sector 18.37
Banks - Public Sector 2.98
Cables - Power 1.38
Castings & Forgings 0.98
Cement - North India 2.40
Cement - South India 4.03

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Aditya Birla Cap 0.53
Aegis Logistics 0.62
AIA Engg. 0.98
Ambuja Cem. 1.19
Apar Inds. 0.52
Ashoka Buildcon 1.17
Astra Microwave 0.56
Axis Bank 2.82