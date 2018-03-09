JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

UTI-Dividend Yield Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 61.97 -0.11
(-0.18%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Equity 98.32
Fixed Deposits 0.76
Net CA & Others 0.80
Preference Shares 0.09
Rights 0.04
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 2,141,409 251.10 9.26 17.28
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 4,518,000 141.53 5.22 -2.18
Tech Mahindra Computers - Software - Large 2,115,000 129.58 4.78 23.81
ITC Cigarettes 4,635,000 122.85 4.53 3.23
MphasiS Computers - Software - Large 1,422,555 122.30 4.51 20.6
TCS Computers - Software - Large 342,000 103.80 3.83 16.74
Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.43
Auto Ancillaries 0.48
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.03
Banks - Private Sector 6.60
Banks - Public Sector 1.04
Cement - North India 1.51
Chemicals 3.41
Cigarettes 4.53

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Akzo Nobel 1.61
Ambuja Cem. 1.51
B P C L 2.14
Bajaj Corp 0.46
Bank of Baroda 0.58
Bharat Electron 1.26
Bharti Infra. 0.99
Castrol India 1.77