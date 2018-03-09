HSBC Midcap Equity Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : HSBC Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|24.95
|-0.20
(-0.80%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Indiabulls Hous.
|Finance - Housing
|219,500
|30.53
|4.76
|1.77
|Balaji Amines
|Chemicals
|454,481
|29.84
|4.66
|-12.89
|Manappuram Fin.
|Finance & Investments
|2,411,000
|26.75
|4.17
|2.76
|Vinati Organics
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs
|276,173
|26.29
|4.10
|-21.5
|Deccan Cements
|Cement - South India
|443,652
|25.25
|3.94
|-2.88
|Srikalahas. Pip.
|Steel - Medium / Small
|670,265
|25.23
|3.94
|-16.14
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
