Asset Allocation

HSBC Midcap Equity Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : HSBC Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 24.95 -0.20
(-0.80%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 1.98
Equity 98.13
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Indiabulls Hous. Finance - Housing 219,500 30.53 4.76 1.77
Balaji Amines Chemicals 454,481 29.84 4.66 -12.89
Manappuram Fin. Finance & Investments 2,411,000 26.75 4.17 2.76
Vinati Organics Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs 276,173 26.29 4.10 -21.5
Deccan Cements Cement - South India 443,652 25.25 3.94 -2.88
Srikalahas. Pip. Steel - Medium / Small 670,265 25.23 3.94 -16.14
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aquaculture 3.67
Automobiles - Tractors 3.16
Banks - Private Sector 1.36
Cables - Power 1.01
Cables - Telephone 1.16
Castings & Forgings 2.38
Cement - South India 4.59
Chemicals 9.58

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Ahluwalia Contr. 0.94
Apex Frozen 3.67
Apollo Micro Sys 0.02
Apollo Tyres 3.04
Aurobindo Pharma 1.62
Balaji Amines 4.66
Balkrishna Inds 0.02
Bharat Financial 1.00