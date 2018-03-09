Sundaram Diversified Equity (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : Sundaram Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|13.68
|-0.05
(-0.36%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|560,939
|112.51
|4.24
|2.34
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|601,068
|85.14
|3.21
|8.9
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|865,000
|83.15
|3.13
|1.56
|The Ramco Cement
|Cement - South India
|1,010,287
|76.61
|2.89
|5.39
|Bajaj Fin.
|Finance & Investments
|414,144
|69.49
|2.62
|-1.86
|Quess Corp
|Computers - Software - Medium / Small
|694,000
|68.31
|2.57
|-2.23
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
