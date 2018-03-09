JUST IN
Sundaram Diversified Equity (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Sundaram Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning

NAV 09 Mar 2018 13.68 -0.05
(-0.36%)

Asset Type

CBLO 4.77
Equity 98.41
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 560,939 112.51 4.24 2.34
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 601,068 85.14 3.21 8.9
Reliance Inds. Refineries 865,000 83.15 3.13 1.56
The Ramco Cement Cement - South India 1,010,287 76.61 2.89 5.39
Bajaj Fin. Finance & Investments 414,144 69.49 2.62 -1.86
Quess Corp Computers - Software - Medium / Small 694,000 68.31 2.57 -2.23
Sector Allocation

Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 1.19
Auto Ancillaries 1.95
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.00
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.73
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.27
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 0.96
Banks - Private Sector 9.51
Banks - Public Sector 4.65

Top Holdings

A B B 1.51
Apollo Hospitals 1.01
Arvind Ltd 1.64
Aurobindo Pharma 0.60
B P C L 0.91
Bajaj Auto 0.96
Bajaj Fin. 2.62
Bank of Baroda 0.95