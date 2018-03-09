SBI Contra Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|113.86
|-0.18
(-0.16%)
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|770,000
|144.17
|7.50
|2.34
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecommunications - Service Provider
|2,712,144
|143.65
|7.47
|-19.7
|Elgi Equipment
|Compressors / Drilling Equipment
|3,300,000
|102.00
|5.30
|6.16
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|3,000,000
|94.20
|4.90
|-2.18
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|3,000,000
|92.97
|4.84
|-20.59
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport - Airlines
|700,000
|84.39
|4.39
|8.11
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|% of Assets
|Cash & Bank Balance
|2.01
|0.10
Sector Allocation
Top Holdings
