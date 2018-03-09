JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

SBI Contra Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 113.86 -0.18
(-0.16%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.10
CBLO 4.07
Equity 92.27
Foreign Equity 4.03
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 770,000 144.17 7.50 2.34
Bharti Airtel Telecommunications - Service Provider 2,712,144 143.65 7.47 -19.7
Elgi Equipment Compressors / Drilling Equipment 3,300,000 102.00 5.30 6.16
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 3,000,000 94.20 4.90 -2.18
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 3,000,000 92.97 4.84 -20.59
Interglobe Aviat Transport - Airlines 700,000 84.39 4.39 8.11
› More
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cash & Bank Balance 2.01 0.10

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Banks - Private Sector 16.45
Banks - Public Sector 4.84
Cement - South India 2.19
Compressors / Drilling Equipment 5.30
Computers - Software - Large 3.24
Construction 7.03
Dyes And Pigments 2.42
Electric Equipment 2.41

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Adlabs Entert. 0.61
Atul 2.42
AU Small Finance 2.43
Aurobindo Pharma 1.79
B H E L 2.41
Bajaj Fin. 3.65
Balkrishna Inds 2.36
Bharti Airtel 7.47