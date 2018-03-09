SBI Magnum Multiplier Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|208.33
|-0.20
(-0.10%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|5,000,000
|157.00
|7.03
|-2.18
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecommunications - Service Provider
|2,280,578
|120.79
|5.41
|-19.7
|Sheela Foam
|Textiles - Jute - Yarn / Products
|569,716
|98.98
|4.43
|-10.99
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|1,000,000
|92.11
|4.12
|1.56
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance & Investments
|1,858,178
|87.91
|3.94
|-9.69
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|2,800,000
|86.77
|3.89
|-20.59
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Cash & Bank Balance
|1.22
|0.05
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|