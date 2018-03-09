JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

SBI Magnum Multiplier Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 208.33 -0.20
(-0.10%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.05
CBLO 5.70
Derivatives 0.03
Equity 96.56
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 5,000,000 157.00 7.03 -2.18
Bharti Airtel Telecommunications - Service Provider 2,280,578 120.79 5.41 -19.7
Sheela Foam Textiles - Jute - Yarn / Products 569,716 98.98 4.43 -10.99
Reliance Inds. Refineries 1,000,000 92.11 4.12 1.56
M & M Fin. Serv. Finance & Investments 1,858,178 87.91 3.94 -9.69
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 2,800,000 86.77 3.89 -20.59
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cash & Bank Balance 1.22 0.05

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 2.70
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.08
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.70
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.02
Banks - Private Sector 9.13
Banks - Public Sector 3.89
Bearings 1.54
Cement - North India 1.22

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
A B B 1.73
ACC 0.01
Ahluwalia Contr. 1.40
Alembic Pharma 0.15
Bajaj Finserv 1.71
Bharti Airtel 5.41
Camlin Fine 1.66
Colgate-Palm. 2.78