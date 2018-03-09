JUST IN
Kotak Classic Equity (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 23.89 -0.01
(-0.04%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 10.79
Derivatives - Index Future 0.57
Derivatives - Stock Future 11.57
Equity 75.14
Fixed Deposits 2.65
Preference Shares 0.12
Rights 0.06
Warrants 2.02
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Reliance Inds. Refineries 92,854 8.93 5.58 1.56
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 61,585 7.08 4.42 17.28
TCS Computers - Software - Large 21,564 6.71 4.19 16.74
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 6,748 6.42 4.01 -3.63
Hind. Unilever Personal Care - Multinational 45,865 6.28 3.92 0.73
Bharti Airtel Telecommunications - Service Provider 110,900 4.88 3.05 -19.7
Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 2.93
Auto Ancillaries 1.67
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.19
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.20
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.01
Banks - Private Sector 4.89
Banks - Public Sector 1.06
Breweries & Distilleries 0.72

Top Holdings

Company Name
Aditya Birla Cap 0.42
Amber Enterp. 1.14
Apollo Micro Sys 0.06
Asian Paints 0.28
AU Small Finance 1.15
Avenue Super. 0.55
B P C L 1.56
Bajaj Fin. 2.24