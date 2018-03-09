Kotak Classic Equity (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|23.89
|-0.01
(-0.04%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|92,854
|8.93
|5.58
|1.56
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|61,585
|7.08
|4.42
|17.28
|TCS
|Computers - Software - Large
|21,564
|6.71
|4.19
|16.74
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|6,748
|6.42
|4.01
|-3.63
|Hind. Unilever
|Personal Care - Multinational
|45,865
|6.28
|3.92
|0.73
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecommunications - Service Provider
|110,900
|4.88
|3.05
|-19.7
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|