Aditya Birla SL India GenNext Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|25.11
|-0.04
(-0.16%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|200,000
|37.68
|5.00
|2.34
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|40,100
|35.49
|4.71
|-3.63
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|950,000
|29.76
|3.95
|-2.18
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|151,036
|25.39
|3.37
|5.03
|Century Textiles
|Cement - North India
|200,000
|24.41
|3.24
|-14.13
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|899,384
|23.84
|3.16
|3.23
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|