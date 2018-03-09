JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Aditya Birla SL India GenNext Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 25.11 -0.04
(-0.16%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 6.68
Equity 93.30
Preference Shares 0.09
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 200,000 37.68 5.00 2.34
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 40,100 35.49 4.71 -3.63
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 950,000 29.76 3.95 -2.18
IndusInd Bank Banks - Private Sector 151,036 25.39 3.37 5.03
Century Textiles Cement - North India 200,000 24.41 3.24 -14.13
ITC Cigarettes 899,384 23.84 3.16 3.23
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Air-conditioners 1.23
Auto Ancillaries 0.85
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.98
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.91
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.71
Banks - Private Sector 18.38
Breweries & Distilleries 3.30
Cement - North India 5.89

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
ACC 1.72
Aditya Birla Cap 0.45
Asian Paints 1.85
Aurobindo Pharma 1.10
Bajaj Fin. 1.61
Bata India 0.91
Bharti Airtel 0.57
Blue Star 1.23