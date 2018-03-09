Reliance Regular Savings Fund-Balanced (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|53.56
|-0.06
(-0.11%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|5,492,753
|1034.94
|8.36
|2.34
|Grasim Inds
|Textiles - Manmade
|5,990,538
|690.53
|5.57
|-0.96
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|4,897,941
|574.33
|4.64
|17.28
|Bharat Financial
|Finance & Investments
|4,334,789
|444.79
|3.59
|7.03
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|13,986,674
|438.13
|3.54
|-2.18
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|3,188,200
|420.25
|3.39
|8.9
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
