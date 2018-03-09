JUST IN
Reliance Regular Savings Fund-Balanced (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented

NAV 09 Mar 2018 53.56 -0.06
(-0.11%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Cash & Cash Equivalent 0.00
CBLO 1.34
Debt - Other 1.55
Derivatives 0.14
Equity 68.89
Govt. Securities 0.01
NCD 26.37
Net CA & Others 0.34
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 5,492,753 1034.94 8.36 2.34
Grasim Inds Textiles - Manmade 5,990,538 690.53 5.57 -0.96
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 4,897,941 574.33 4.64 17.28
Bharat Financial Finance & Investments 4,334,789 444.79 3.59 7.03
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 13,986,674 438.13 3.54 -2.18
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 3,188,200 420.25 3.39 8.9
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.06
Auto Ancillaries 2.19
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.88
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.38
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.20
Banks - Private Sector 15.98
Banks - Public Sector 1.75
Cement - North India 0.16

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Adani Enterp. 0.07
Ambuja Cem. 0.16
Aurobindo Pharma 0.96
Automotive Axles 0.17
Axis Bank 1.12
Bajaj Fin. 0.31
Bank of Baroda 0.15
Bharat Financial 3.59