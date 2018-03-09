Reliance Regular Savings Fund - Equity (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|71.46
|-0.26
(-0.36%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Honeywell Auto
|Electronics - Components
|155,250
|268.07
|8.14
|-20.54
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|970,000
|182.77
|5.55
|2.34
|Bombay Burmah
|Tea
|1,177,607
|168.17
|5.10
|-8.68
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|1,050,000
|138.41
|4.20
|8.9
|Phoenix Mills
|Construction
|1,885,744
|108.73
|3.30
|21.48
|HCL Technologies
|Computers - Software - Large
|1,152,617
|108.38
|3.29
|11.16
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|