JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Reliance Regular Savings Fund - Equity (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 71.46 -0.26
(-0.36%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Cash & Cash Equivalent 0.00
CBLO 1.71
Derivatives 1.74
Equity 93.37
Fixed Deposits 0.76
Net CA & Others 2.42
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Honeywell Auto Electronics - Components 155,250 268.07 8.14 -20.54
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 970,000 182.77 5.55 2.34
Bombay Burmah Tea 1,177,607 168.17 5.10 -8.68
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 1,050,000 138.41 4.20 8.9
Phoenix Mills Construction 1,885,744 108.73 3.30 21.48
HCL Technologies Computers - Software - Large 1,152,617 108.38 3.29 11.16
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
7 0.76
Auto Ancillaries 2.25
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.69
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 0.23
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 2.52
Banks - Private Sector 11.95
Banks - Public Sector 4.01
Chemicals 1.51

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
A B B 0.74
Bajaj Auto 2.52
Bajaj Fin. 0.55
BF Investment 0.26
Bharat Financial 1.44
Bombay Burmah 5.10
Canara Bank 0.76
CG Power & Indu. 1.79