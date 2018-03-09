JUST IN
IDFC Classic Equity Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : IDFC Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 43.83 -0.16
(-0.36%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.00
CBLO 4.74
Derivatives 0.96
Equity 95.09
Preference Shares 0.01
Rights 0.05
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 640,721 128.51 5.26 2.34
Asahi India Glas Glass & Glass Products 319,533 11.01 0.45 -5.04
DCM Shriram Diversified - Mega 180,898 10.36 0.42 -17.32
ERIS Lifescience Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Formulations 121,396 9.50 0.39 2.78
Coal India Mining / Minerals / Metals 274,417 8.22 0.34 13.12
Aditya Bir. Fas. Textiles - Products 500,000 8.15 0.33 -15.04
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cash & Bank Balance 0.03 0.00

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.09
Auto Ancillaries 2.09
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.24
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.54
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.00
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 0.76
Banks - Private Sector 15.13
Banks - Public Sector 4.64

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Aditya Bir. Fas. 0.33
Ambuja Cem. 1.49
Apollo Tyres 1.16
Asahi India Glas 0.45
Axis Bank 1.55
B P C L 0.82
Bajaj Auto 0.76
Bank of Baroda 0.61