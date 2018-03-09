IDFC Classic Equity Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : IDFC Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|43.83
|-0.16
(-0.36%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|640,721
|128.51
|5.26
|2.34
|Asahi India Glas
|Glass & Glass Products
|319,533
|11.01
|0.45
|-5.04
|DCM Shriram
|Diversified - Mega
|180,898
|10.36
|0.42
|-17.32
|ERIS Lifescience
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Formulations
|121,396
|9.50
|0.39
|2.78
|Coal India
|Mining / Minerals / Metals
|274,417
|8.22
|0.34
|13.12
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|Textiles - Products
|500,000
|8.15
|0.33
|-15.04
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Cash & Bank Balance
|0.03
|0.00
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|