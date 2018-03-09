JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Sahara Wealth Plus - Fixed Pricing (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Sahara Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 45.65 0.16
(0.35%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Equity 99.43
Net CA & Others 0.58
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Mold-Tek Pack. Plastics Products 13,875 0.47 4.54 -0.5
Britannia Inds. Food - Processing - MNC 865 0.43 4.17 0.27
Kansai Nerolac Paints / Varnishes 8,375 0.41 3.97 -1.57
Bajaj Auto Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 1,300 0.39 3.79 -6.58
Kotak Mah. Bank Banks - Private Sector 3,350 0.37 3.53 9.99
Atul Dyes And Pigments 1,250 0.34 3.24 5.1
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Air-conditioners 2.15
Auto Ancillaries 7.87
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 3.79
Banks - Private Sector 11.83
Banks - Public Sector 1.37
Castings & Forgings 1.39
Computers - Software - Large 1.81
Computers - Software - Medium / Small 2.60

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Adani Ports 1.77
AIA Engg. 1.39
Alkem Lab 1.93
Arrow Greentech 0.80
Atul 3.24
AU Small Finance 0.08
Bajaj Auto 3.79
Bajaj Fin. 3.17