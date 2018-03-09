UTI-Opportunities Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|18.91
|-0.04
(-0.21%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,971,030
|371.38
|8.78
|2.34
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|2,544,545
|298.37
|7.06
|17.28
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,589,722
|267.19
|6.32
|5.03
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|252,021
|223.06
|5.27
|-3.63
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|6,822,786
|213.72
|5.05
|-2.18
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance & Investments
|4,874,953
|210.91
|4.99
|-9.69
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|