Asset Allocation

UTI-Opportunities Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 18.91 -0.04
(-0.21%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Equity 97.28
Fixed Deposits 0.75
Net CA & Others 1.99
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,971,030 371.38 8.78 2.34
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 2,544,545 298.37 7.06 17.28
IndusInd Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,589,722 267.19 6.32 5.03
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 252,021 223.06 5.27 -3.63
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 6,822,786 213.72 5.05 -2.18
M & M Fin. Serv. Finance & Investments 4,874,953 210.91 4.99 -9.69
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.50
Auto Ancillaries 0.30
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.75
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.69
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 6.80
Banks - Private Sector 23.28
Banks - Public Sector 0.53
Castings & Forgings 1.46

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Adani Ports 2.00
Axis Bank 1.77
Bharat Forge 1.46
Bharti Airtel 2.00
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn 1.06
Cipla 2.36
Container Corpn. 2.69
Coromandel Inter 0.93