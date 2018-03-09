JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

SBI Magnum Comma Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 38.97 -0.30
(-0.76%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.11
CBLO 4.48
Equity 97.85
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Reliance Inds. Refineries 330,000 30.39 8.15 1.56
Camlin Fine Chemicals 1,905,628 24.57 6.59 -4.37
O N G C Oil Drilling / Allied Services 1,220,000 23.81 6.38 0.38
Hindalco Inds. Aluminium and Aluminium Products 800,000 21.88 5.87 -4.22
Godrej Agrovet Food - Processing - Indian 297,792 17.25 4.62 17.38
Tata Steel Steel - Large 235,000 17.21 4.61 -5.17
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cash & Bank Balance 0.41 0.11

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 5.87
Cement - North India 2.55
Cement - South India 3.93
Cement Products 0.42
Chemicals 6.59
Dyes And Pigments 2.27
Food - Processing - Indian 6.18
Mining / Minerals / Metals 7.00

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Atul 2.27
Bayer Crop Sci. 1.29
Camlin Fine 6.59
EPC Inds. 3.59
Everest Inds. 0.42
GAIL (India) 4.11
Godrej Agrovet 4.62
Grasim Inds 3.13