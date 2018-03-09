SBI Magnum Comma Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|26.32
|-0.20
(-0.75%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|330,000
|30.39
|8.15
|1.56
|Camlin Fine
|Chemicals
|1,905,628
|24.57
|6.59
|-4.37
|O N G C
|Oil Drilling / Allied Services
|1,220,000
|23.81
|6.38
|0.38
|Hindalco Inds.
|Aluminium and Aluminium Products
|800,000
|21.88
|5.87
|-4.22
|Godrej Agrovet
|Food - Processing - Indian
|297,792
|17.25
|4.62
|17.38
|Tata Steel
|Steel - Large
|235,000
|17.21
|4.61
|-5.17
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Cash & Bank Balance
|0.41
|0.11
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|