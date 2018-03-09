SBI Magnum Global Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|168.94
|0.60
(0.36%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|MRF
|Tyres
|23,000
|166.42
|4.46
|6.79
|P & G Hygiene
|Personal Care - Multinational
|174,000
|163.49
|4.38
|-1.5
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs
|1,400,000
|153.77
|4.12
|-4.71
|Grindwell Norton
|Abrasives And Grinding Wheels
|2,700,000
|147.87
|3.97
|-2.84
|Balkrishna Inds
|Tyres
|1,173,818
|140.17
|3.76
|-14.17
|AU Small Finance
|Finance & Investments
|1,770,000
|118.02
|3.17
|-19.59
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Cash & Bank Balance
|4.94
|0.13
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
