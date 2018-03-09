JUST IN
SBI Magnum Global Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 168.94 0.60
(0.36%)

Asset Type

Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.13
CBLO 7.42
Derivatives 0.48
Equity 90.90
Net CA & Others 1.07
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
MRF Tyres 23,000 166.42 4.46 6.79
P & G Hygiene Personal Care - Multinational 174,000 163.49 4.38 -1.5
Divi's Lab. Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs 1,400,000 153.77 4.12 -4.71
Grindwell Norton Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 2,700,000 147.87 3.97 -2.84
Balkrishna Inds Tyres 1,173,818 140.17 3.76 -14.17
AU Small Finance Finance & Investments 1,770,000 118.02 3.17 -19.59
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cash & Bank Balance 4.94 0.13

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 3.97
Auto Ancillaries 4.09
Bearings 4.32
Cables - Power 1.41
Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware 2.45
Chemicals 2.53
Compressors / Drilling Equipment 1.71
Computers - Hardware 2.06

Top Holdings

Ajanta Pharma 2.28
Allcargo Logist. 1.74
Atul 2.42
AU Small Finance 3.17
Balkrishna Inds 3.76
Blue Dart Exp. 1.71
Divi's Lab. 4.12
Dixon Technolog. 2.59