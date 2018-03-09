ICICI Pru Infrastructure Fund - (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|14.13
|-0.05
(-0.35%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|3,700,000
|115.90
|6.79
|-2.18
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|860,000
|113.36
|6.64
|8.9
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power Generation And Supply
|4,800,000
|94.90
|5.56
|-3.82
|NTPC
|Power Generation And Supply
|5,300,000
|86.52
|5.07
|-2.73
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|2,900,000
|77.72
|4.55
|-20.59
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecommunications - Service Provider
|1,800,000
|77.14
|4.52
|-19.7
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|