JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

ICICI Pru Infrastructure Fund - (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure

NAV 09 Mar 2018 14.13 -0.05
(-0.35%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 2.28
Equity 98.02
Rights 0.03
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 3,700,000 115.90 6.79 -2.18
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 860,000 113.36 6.64 8.9
Power Grid Corpn Power Generation And Supply 4,800,000 94.90 5.56 -3.82
NTPC Power Generation And Supply 5,300,000 86.52 5.07 -2.73
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 2,900,000 77.72 4.55 -20.59
Bharti Airtel Telecommunications - Service Provider 1,800,000 77.14 4.52 -19.7
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 2.30
Banks - Private Sector 8.80
Banks - Public Sector 5.42
Bearings 1.91
Castings & Forgings 1.61
Cement - North India 2.19
Cement - South India 1.26
Construction 7.66

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
AIA Engg. 1.61
Ashoka Buildcon 2.95
Astra Microwave 0.85
Axis Bank 2.01
Bharti Airtel 4.52
Bharti Infra. 0.35
Brigade Enterpr. 2.17
BSE 0.74