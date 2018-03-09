HDFC Multiple Yield Fund-Plan 2005 - (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : HDFC Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|31.03
|0.02
(0.06%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|81,000
|2.17
|1.26
|-20.59
|Balkrishna Inds
|Tyres
|16,000
|1.74
|1.01
|-14.17
|Sundram Fasten.
|Fasteners
|30,000
|1.69
|0.98
|14.15
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|14,348
|1.68
|0.97
|17.28
|NIIT Tech.
|Computers - Software - Medium / Small
|20,000
|1.67
|0.97
|43.84
|Greenply Inds.
|Miscellaneous
|45,000
|1.55
|0.90
|-2.5
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
