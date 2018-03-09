JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

HDFC Multiple Yield Fund-Plan 2005 - (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : HDFC Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Short Term

NAV 09 Mar 2018 11.06 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 39.71
Equity 18.03
NCD 40.06
Net CA & Others 2.20
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 81,000 2.17 1.26 -20.59
Balkrishna Inds Tyres 16,000 1.74 1.01 -14.17
Sundram Fasten. Fasteners 30,000 1.69 0.98 14.15
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 14,348 1.68 0.97 17.28
NIIT Tech. Computers - Software - Medium / Small 20,000 1.67 0.97 43.84
Greenply Inds. Miscellaneous 45,000 1.55 0.90 -2.5
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 0.77
Auto Ancillaries 1.35
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.60
Banks - Public Sector 1.63
Bearings 0.64
Chemicals 0.76
Cigarettes 0.70
Computers - Software - Large 0.97

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Apar Inds. 0.37
Balkrishna Inds 1.01
Banco Products 0.71
Bharti Infra. 0.60
Carborundum Uni. 0.77
Greenply Inds. 0.90
I D F C 0.32
Infosys 0.97