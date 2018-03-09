Reliance Tax Saver (ELSS) Fund - (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|59.69
|-0.49
(-0.81%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Tata Steel
|Steel - Large
|11,113,200
|746.36
|7.21
|-5.17
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|27,630,000
|740.48
|7.16
|-20.59
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds
|10,440,000
|710.91
|6.87
|-14.47
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs
|16,830,000
|622.54
|6.02
|-13.19
|A B B
|Electric Equipment
|2,700,000
|413.57
|4.00
|4.57
|Ambuja Cem.
|Cement - North India
|15,750,000
|397.45
|3.84
|-9.35
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|