JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Reliance Tax Saver (ELSS) Fund - (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning

NAV 09 Mar 2018 59.69 -0.49
(-0.81%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Cash & Cash Equivalent 0.00
CBLO 1.71
Commercial Paper 0.19
Equity 97.56
Net CA & Others 0.43
Rights 0.11
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Tata Steel Steel - Large 11,113,200 746.36 7.21 -5.17
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 27,630,000 740.48 7.16 -20.59
TVS Motor Co. Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 10,440,000 710.91 6.87 -14.47
Tata Motors Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 16,830,000 622.54 6.02 -13.19
A B B Electric Equipment 2,700,000 413.57 4.00 4.57
Ambuja Cem. Cement - North India 15,750,000 397.45 3.84 -9.35
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 5.69
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 6.02
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 6.87
Banks - Private Sector 3.54
Banks - Public Sector 12.78
Castings & Forgings 4.00
Cement - North India 5.06
Cement - South India 0.35

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
A B B 4.00
Aditya Bir. Fas. 0.20
Ambuja Cem. 3.84
Ashoka Buildcon 0.44
Automotive Axles 0.52
B H E L 1.64
Bank of Baroda 1.79
Bharat Forge 3.35