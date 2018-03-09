L&T Floating Rate Fund (Div-W) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|13.07
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Future Enterp.
|25.38
|3.62
|Adani Transmissi
|25.07
|3.57
|India Info.Hou.
|20.03
|2.85
|Hinduja Ley.Fin.
|19.84
|2.83
|Aadhar Housing
|14.88
|2.12
|IIFL Holdings
|10.39
|1.48
|Aadhar Housing
|9.87
|1.41
|Sunny View Esta.
|25.04
|3.57
|Grand View Estat
|20.04
|2.86
|S D Corporation
|15.03
|2.14
|Business Broad
|10.45
|1.49
|Reliance Broad.
|10.36
|1.48
|Reliance Broad.
|10.26
|1.46
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|