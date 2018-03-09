JUST IN
L&T Floating Rate Fund (Div-D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.86 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 12.74
Commercial Paper 51.15
Corporate Debts 30.88
Net CA & Others 1.53
ZCB 3.70
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Future Enterp. 25.38 3.62
Adani Transmissi 25.07 3.57
India Info.Hou. 20.03 2.85
Hinduja Ley.Fin. 19.84 2.83
Aadhar Housing 14.88 2.12
IIFL Holdings 10.39 1.48
Aadhar Housing 9.87 1.41
Sunny View Esta. 25.04 3.57
Grand View Estat 20.04 2.86
S D Corporation 15.03 2.14
Business Broad 10.45 1.49
Reliance Broad. 10.36 1.48
Reliance Broad. 10.26 1.46

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
NA 100.00