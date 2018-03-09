JUST IN
BNP Paribas Dividend Yield Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 45.89 -0.12
(-0.26%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 8.31
Equity 90.87
Net CA & Others 0.82
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 330,300 66.25 8.74 2.34
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 250,543 28.82 3.80 17.28
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 700,370 24.72 3.26 -2.18
Hero Motocorp Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 65,000 23.99 3.17 6.99
IndusInd Bank Banks - Private Sector 123,100 21.58 2.85 5.03
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 670,000 20.99 2.77 -20.59
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 1.81
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 3.17
Banks - Private Sector 17.70
Banks - Public Sector 3.62
Cables - Power 1.58
Castings & Forgings 2.36
Cement - North India 3.70
Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware 0.37

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Ambuja Cem. 1.21
Andhra Sugars 2.20
Asian Paints 0.88
Axis Bank 1.33
B H E L 1.06
Balrampur Chini 0.87
Bharat Electron 1.80
Birla Corpn. 1.64