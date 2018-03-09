BNP Paribas Dividend Yield Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|16.58
|-0.04
(-0.24%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|330,300
|66.25
|8.74
|2.34
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|250,543
|28.82
|3.80
|17.28
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|700,370
|24.72
|3.26
|-2.18
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds
|65,000
|23.99
|3.17
|6.99
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|123,100
|21.58
|2.85
|5.03
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|670,000
|20.99
|2.77
|-20.59
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|