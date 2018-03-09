UTI-Equity Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|127.66
|0.51
(0.40%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Bajaj Fin.
|Finance & Investments
|1,908,000
|312.96
|6.29
|-1.86
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,630,000
|273.96
|5.51
|5.03
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,310,696
|246.96
|4.97
|2.34
|Yes Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|7,615,560
|245.45
|4.94
|1.62
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|1,824,381
|213.93
|4.30
|17.28
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,646,286
|179.54
|3.61
|9.99
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|