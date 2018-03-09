JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

UTI-Equity Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 127.66 0.51
(0.40%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Equity 97.87
Fixed Deposits 0.26
Net CA & Others 1.89
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Bajaj Fin. Finance & Investments 1,908,000 312.96 6.29 -1.86
IndusInd Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,630,000 273.96 5.51 5.03
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,310,696 246.96 4.97 2.34
Yes Bank Banks - Private Sector 7,615,560 245.45 4.94 1.62
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 1,824,381 213.93 4.30 17.28
Kotak Mah. Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,646,286 179.54 3.61 9.99
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 1.10
Auto Ancillaries 5.80
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.52
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.66
Banks - Private Sector 20.30
Bearings 1.20
Cement - North India 2.50
Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware 0.56

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Ajanta Pharma 1.04
Amara Raja Batt. 1.50
Astral Poly 2.26
AU Small Finance 0.58
Bajaj Fin. 6.29
Berger Paints 0.74
Cadila Health. 1.82
Cera Sanitary. 0.56