» Asset Allocation

UTI-Top 100 Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 62.05 -0.15
(-0.24%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Equity 97.98
Fixed Deposits 0.64
Net CA & Others 1.37
Rights 0.03
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 282,949 53.31 5.47 2.34
ITC Cigarettes 1,908,764 50.59 5.19 3.23
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 372,327 43.66 4.48 17.28
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,183,583 37.08 3.80 -2.18
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 40,823 36.13 3.71 -3.63
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 262,666 34.62 3.55 8.9
Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.54
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.56
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 6.95
Banks - Private Sector 14.35
Banks - Public Sector 1.70
Cement - North India 0.91
Cement - South India 0.59
Cigarettes 5.19

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Ajanta Pharma 1.17
Apollo Tyres 1.62
Aurobindo Pharma 1.84
Bank of Baroda 1.70
Bharti Airtel 1.87
Century Textiles 0.91
CESC 1.50
City Union Bank 0.99