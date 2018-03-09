UTI-Top 100 Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|62.05
|-0.15
(-0.24%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|282,949
|53.31
|5.47
|2.34
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|1,908,764
|50.59
|5.19
|3.23
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|372,327
|43.66
|4.48
|17.28
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,183,583
|37.08
|3.80
|-2.18
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|40,823
|36.13
|3.71
|-3.63
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|262,666
|34.62
|3.55
|8.9
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
