UTI-Mastershare (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 112.13 -0.16
(-0.14%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Equity 98.72
Fixed Deposits 0.47
Net CA & Others 0.82
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 2,176,000 410.00 8.22 2.34
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 2,934,000 344.04 6.89 17.28
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 10,053,000 314.91 6.31 -2.18
TCS Computers - Software - Large 810,000 245.84 4.93 16.74
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 220,500 195.16 3.91 -3.63
IndusInd Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,035,000 173.96 3.49 5.03
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Air-conditioners 1.05
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.86
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.69
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 6.33
Banks - Private Sector 22.73
Banks - Public Sector 1.25
Bearings 2.41
Breweries & Distilleries 0.89

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Adani Ports 1.12
Aditya Bir. Fas. 0.97
Asian Paints 1.83
Aurobindo Pharma 1.21
Axis Bank 1.43
B P C L 1.69
Bank of Baroda 1.25
Bharat Electron 1.34