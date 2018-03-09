UTI-Mastershare (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|112.13
|-0.16
(-0.14%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|2,176,000
|410.00
|8.22
|2.34
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|2,934,000
|344.04
|6.89
|17.28
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|10,053,000
|314.91
|6.31
|-2.18
|TCS
|Computers - Software - Large
|810,000
|245.84
|4.93
|16.74
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|220,500
|195.16
|3.91
|-3.63
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,035,000
|173.96
|3.49
|5.03
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|