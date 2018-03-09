UTI-MNC Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|188.45
|-0.05
(-0.03%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|206,100
|182.42
|9.29
|-3.63
|Hind. Unilever
|Personal Care - Multinational
|1,323,000
|174.34
|8.88
|0.73
|Britannia Inds.
|Food - Processing - MNC
|294,300
|146.98
|7.48
|0.27
|MphasiS
|Computers - Software - Large
|1,278,000
|109.87
|5.59
|20.6
|Ambuja Cem.
|Cement - North India
|3,546,000
|89.48
|4.56
|-9.35
|United Spirits
|Breweries & Distilleries
|270,000
|88.88
|4.53
|-7.51
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|