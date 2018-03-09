JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

UTI-MNC Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 188.45 -0.05
(-0.03%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Equity 98.94
Fixed Deposits 0.11
Net CA & Others 0.96
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 206,100 182.42 9.29 -3.63
Hind. Unilever Personal Care - Multinational 1,323,000 174.34 8.88 0.73
Britannia Inds. Food - Processing - MNC 294,300 146.98 7.48 0.27
MphasiS Computers - Software - Large 1,278,000 109.87 5.59 20.6
Ambuja Cem. Cement - North India 3,546,000 89.48 4.56 -9.35
United Spirits Breweries & Distilleries 270,000 88.88 4.53 -7.51
Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 0.98
Auto Ancillaries 4.73
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 9.29
Bearings 6.42
Breweries & Distilleries 4.53
Castings & Forgings 1.77
Cement - North India 4.56
Chemicals 2.29

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Company Name
Akzo Nobel 0.99
Ambuja Cem. 4.56
Bayer Crop Sci. 1.91
Blue Dart Exp. 0.85
Bosch 3.77
Britannia Inds. 7.48
Castrol India 2.29
Colgate-Palm. 0.86