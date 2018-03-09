JUST IN
UTI-Nifty Index Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Index

NAV 09 Mar 2018 65.81 -0.10
(-0.15%)

Asset Type

Equity 99.20
Fixed Deposits 0.18
Indian Mutual Funds 0.51
Net CA & Others 0.06
Rights 0.03
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 374,059 70.48 9.44 2.34
Reliance Inds. Refineries 630,429 60.18 8.06 1.56
H D F C Finance - Housing 292,110 52.83 7.07 8.44
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 365,523 42.86 5.74 17.28
ITC Cigarettes 1,560,471 41.36 5.54 3.23
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,174,508 36.79 4.93 -2.18
Sector Allocation

Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.88
Auto Ancillaries 0.42
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.67
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.04
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.54
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 1.01
Banks - Private Sector 23.68
Banks - Public Sector 2.44

Top Holdings

Adani Ports 0.77
Ambuja Cem. 0.45
Asian Paints 1.23
Aurobindo Pharma 0.42
Axis Bank 2.20
B P C L 0.82
Bajaj Auto 1.01
Bajaj Fin. 0.95