UTI-Nifty Index Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Index
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|65.81
|-0.10
(-0.15%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|374,059
|70.48
|9.44
|2.34
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|630,429
|60.18
|8.06
|1.56
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|292,110
|52.83
|7.07
|8.44
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|365,523
|42.86
|5.74
|17.28
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|1,560,471
|41.36
|5.54
|3.23
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,174,508
|36.79
|4.93
|-2.18
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
