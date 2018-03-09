JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

UTI-Pharma & Healthcare Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Pharma

NAV 09 Mar 2018 84.45 -0.32
(-0.38%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Equity 97.96
Fixed Deposits 0.17
Net CA & Others 1.85
Rights 0.01
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Alkem Lab Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo... 146,375 32.59 7.95 4.66
Torrent Pharma. Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo... 232,932 31.88 7.78 -1.61
Cipla Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo... 489,021 28.84 7.03 -1.92
Pfizer Pharmaceuticals - Multinational 121,152 27.53 6.72 6.85
Sun Pharma.Inds. Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo... 448,380 24.00 5.86 -1.6
Ipca Labs. Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo... 346,303 23.30 5.68 23.88
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Finance & Investments 2.56
Healthcare 6.96
Miscellaneous 1.36
NA 2.02
PHARMACEUTICALS 0.01
Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs 6.81
Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Formln 63.68
Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Formulations 5.19

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Ajanta Pharma 5.19
Alkem Lab 7.95
Apollo Hospitals 0.57
Aurobindo Pharma 5.58
Cadila Health. 2.82
Cipla 7.03
Dishman Carbogen 3.86
Divi's Lab. 4.11