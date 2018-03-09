UTI-Pharma & Healthcare Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Pharma
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|84.45
|-0.32
(-0.38%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo...
|146,375
|32.59
|7.95
|4.66
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo...
|232,932
|31.88
|7.78
|-1.61
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo...
|489,021
|28.84
|7.03
|-1.92
|Pfizer
|Pharmaceuticals - Multinational
|121,152
|27.53
|6.72
|6.85
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo...
|448,380
|24.00
|5.86
|-1.6
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo...
|346,303
|23.30
|5.68
|23.88
