» Asset Allocation

UTI-Transportation & Logistics Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Auto

NAV 09 Mar 2018 119.17 -0.12
(-0.10%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Equity 95.11
Fixed Deposits 0.27
Net CA & Others 4.61
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 265,863 235.31 15.31 -3.63
Tata Motors Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 4,078,085 150.85 9.81 -13.19
Hero Motocorp Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 305,040 109.71 7.14 6.99
M & M Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1,475,923 107.50 6.99 3.89
Adani Ports Miscellaneous 2,047,709 83.62 5.44 -3.87
Eicher Motors Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 26,677 73.20 4.76 -1
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 12.43
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 13.50
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 11.90
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 22.30
Automobiles - Tractors 1.66
Bearings 2.24
Castings & Forgings 3.95
Electric Equipment 0.82

Top Holdings

Company Name
Adani Ports 5.44
Amara Raja Batt. 1.38
Apollo Tyres 2.94
Asahi India Glas 0.99
Ashok Leyland 3.14
Automotive Axles 1.59
Balkrishna Inds 2.31
Bharat Forge 2.82