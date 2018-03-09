UTI-Transportation & Logistics Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Auto
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|119.17
|-0.12
(-0.10%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|265,863
|235.31
|15.31
|-3.63
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs
|4,078,085
|150.85
|9.81
|-13.19
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds
|305,040
|109.71
|7.14
|6.99
|M & M
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|1,475,923
|107.50
|6.99
|3.89
|Adani Ports
|Miscellaneous
|2,047,709
|83.62
|5.44
|-3.87
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds
|26,677
|73.20
|4.76
|-1
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|