» Asset Allocation

UTI-Long Term Equity Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning

NAV 09 Mar 2018 83.27 -0.51
(-0.61%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Equity 98.66
Fixed Deposits 0.12
Net CA & Others 1.21
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 345,513 65.10 6.96 2.34
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,772,142 55.51 5.94 -2.18
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 369,513 43.33 4.63 17.28
ITC Cigarettes 1,492,604 39.56 4.23 3.23
Reliance Inds. Refineries 371,050 35.42 3.79 1.56
MphasiS Computers - Software - Large 373,515 32.11 3.43 20.6
Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.51
Auto Ancillaries 1.78
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.00
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.06
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.53
Automobiles - Tractors 0.51
Banks - Private Sector 20.98
Banks - Public Sector 1.70

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Aditya Bir. Fas. 1.03
Apollo Tyres 0.54
Axis Bank 3.32
Bajaj Corp 1.12
Bank of Baroda 1.70
Bharat Electron 0.84
Bharti Airtel 1.62
Biocon 1.13