UTI-Long Term Equity Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|83.27
|-0.51
(-0.61%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|345,513
|65.10
|6.96
|2.34
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,772,142
|55.51
|5.94
|-2.18
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|369,513
|43.33
|4.63
|17.28
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|1,492,604
|39.56
|4.23
|3.23
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|371,050
|35.42
|3.79
|1.56
|MphasiS
|Computers - Software - Large
|373,515
|32.11
|3.43
|20.6
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|