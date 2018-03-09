JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Sundaram Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure

NAV 09 Mar 2018 34.84 -0.21
(-0.60%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 3.94
Equity 98.39
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Honeywell Auto Electronics - Components 19,507 32.97 4.18 -20.54
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 191,934 27.19 3.44 8.9
The Ramco Cement Cement - South India 342,710 25.99 3.29 5.39
Kalpataru Power Transmisson Line Towers / Equipment 585,000 25.97 3.29 5.61
ISGEC Heavy Engineering 33,026 24.72 3.13 -9.33
NCC Construction 1,845,912 22.61 2.86 1.78
Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Air-conditioners 1.85
Banks - Private Sector 2.52
Banks - Public Sector 1.60
Bearings 5.26
Cables - Power 0.92
Cement - North India 7.46
Cement - South India 3.29
Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware 2.19

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
3M India 1.56
ABC Bearings 1.78
Apollo Micro Sys 2.19
Ashoka Buildcon 2.38
Astra Microwave 1.42
B H E L 2.54
Bharti Airtel 2.24
Blue Star 1.85