Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Sundaram Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity Theme - Infrastructure
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|34.84
|-0.21
(-0.60%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Honeywell Auto
|Electronics - Components
|19,507
|32.97
|4.18
|-20.54
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|191,934
|27.19
|3.44
|8.9
|The Ramco Cement
|Cement - South India
|342,710
|25.99
|3.29
|5.39
|Kalpataru Power
|Transmisson Line Towers / Equipment
|585,000
|25.97
|3.29
|5.61
|ISGEC Heavy
|Engineering
|33,026
|24.72
|3.13
|-9.33
|NCC
|Construction
|1,845,912
|22.61
|2.86
|1.78
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|