JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Aditya Birla SL Top 100 Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 55.18 -0.16
(-0.29%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.10
CBLO 2.66
Corporate Debts 0.04
Derivatives 1.40
Equity 92.39
Fixed Deposits 0.63
Indian Mutual Funds 0.59
Net CA & Others 1.58
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,640,021 309.01 7.81 2.34
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 6,588,750 206.39 5.21 -2.18
ITC Cigarettes 7,371,622 195.38 4.94 3.23
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 1,337,994 156.89 3.96 17.28
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 174,475 154.43 3.90 -3.63
NTPC Power Generation And Supply 7,240,000 118.19 2.99 -2.73
› More
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
NTPC 1.44 0.04
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cash & Bank Balance 3.81 0.10

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 0.79
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.61
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 5.10
Banks - Private Sector 19.52
Banks - Public Sector 2.37
Cement - South India 1.01
Cigarettes 4.94
Computers - Software - Large 7.67

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Aditya Birla Cap 0.22
Akzo Nobel 0.35
Aurobindo Pharma 1.92
Axis Bank 2.29
Bajaj Fin. 0.59
Bank of Baroda 1.09
Bharat Electron 2.26
Bharti Airtel 2.09