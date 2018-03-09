Aditya Birla SL Top 100 Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|17.17
|-0.05
(-0.29%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,640,021
|309.01
|7.81
|2.34
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|6,588,750
|206.39
|5.21
|-2.18
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|7,371,622
|195.38
|4.94
|3.23
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|1,337,994
|156.89
|3.96
|17.28
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|174,475
|154.43
|3.90
|-3.63
|NTPC
|Power Generation And Supply
|7,240,000
|118.19
|2.99
|-2.73
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|NTPC
|1.44
|0.04
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Cash & Bank Balance
|3.81
|0.10
Sector Allocation
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Top Holdings
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
