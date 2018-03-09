JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

SBI Magnum Multicap Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 45.84 0.04
(0.09%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.03
CBLO 5.28
Equity 96.51
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,505,510 281.89 6.90 2.34
HCL Technologies Computers - Software - Large 1,560,664 138.98 3.40 11.16
I O C L Refineries 3,570,000 138.71 3.39 1.49
M & M Fin. Serv. Finance & Investments 2,711,642 128.29 3.14 -9.69
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 3,817,708 119.88 2.93 -2.18
Guj.St.Petronet Miscellaneous 4,907,500 111.65 2.73 -4.21
› More
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cash & Bank Balance 1.14 0.03

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Air-conditioners 0.10
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.24
Auto Ancillaries 1.41
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.57
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.70
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.70
Banks - Private Sector 14.34
Banks - Public Sector 2.15

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Apollo Tyres 1.12
Atul 0.96
AU Small Finance 1.79
Aurobindo Pharma 1.17
Bajaj Finserv 1.83
Bank of Baroda 1.15
Bharti Airtel 2.59
Blue Star 0.10