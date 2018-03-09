SBI Magnum Multicap Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|45.84
|0.04
(0.09%)
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,505,510
|281.89
|6.90
|2.34
|HCL Technologies
|Computers - Software - Large
|1,560,664
|138.98
|3.40
|11.16
|I O C L
|Refineries
|3,570,000
|138.71
|3.39
|1.49
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance & Investments
|2,711,642
|128.29
|3.14
|-9.69
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|3,817,708
|119.88
|2.93
|-2.18
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Miscellaneous
|4,907,500
|111.65
|2.73
|-4.21
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Cash & Bank Balance
|1.14
|0.03
